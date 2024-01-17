Governors misinformed before backing school’s ‘prayer ban’, High Court told

Governors at a north London school that imposed a “total ban on prayer rituals” backed the policy “on the basis of misinformation and errors”, the High Court has been told.

Michaela Community School in Brent, previously dubbed Britain’s strictest, is facing a legal challenge from a Muslim student who claims its approach to prayer is discriminatory.

The pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the school’s stance on prayer is “the kind of discrimination makes religious minorities feel alienated from society”, a judge was told.

Her lawyers claim the ban “uniquely” affects the Muslim faith over other religions due to its ritualised nature and rules around prayer.

Katharine Birbalsingh, a former government social mobility tsar, is the founder and headteacher of Michaela Community School (PA)

The case against the school’s governing body, the Michaela Community Schools Trust, continued to be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday.

The school is opposing the legal action over headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh’s decision to introduce the ban in March last year amid the school being targeted with abuse and harassment over its approach to religion.

In May, governors reconsidered the decision and voted 11-1 to ban prayer on the school premises, the pupil’s lawyer, Sarah Hannett KC, said in written arguments.

She said the process of decision-making was “remarkably poor, littered with factual errors and paid no weight to the serious risk of alienating Muslim students”.

The barrister said the “sole source” of information given to the governing body appeared to be from Ms Birbalsingh – a former government social mobility tsar who founded the high-achieving free school.

Ms Hannett said there was “no consultation of any Muslim pupils, parents or religious organisations prior to taking the decision”, leading the governing body to continue on the basis of “factual errors”.

She said this included the “not correct” argument that allowing students to carry prayer mats would be “a complete change in the way the school works”, with the lawyer adding that pocket mats were “widely used”.

Governors were also given an “incorrect” summary of “Qada”, which is not a “saving up” of prayer or an equivalent to praying at the correct time but a “process of seeking forgiveness for not praying when one should”, the court was told.

Ms Hannett said there appeared to have been no investigation of the claim that Muslim children who did not want to pray had faced “intimidation”.

She said “there was no consideration of a less intrusive ban”, such as using a classroom, adding that “countless schools in the UK permit prayer without an issue”.

The school does not have “an entirely secular environment”, with beards permitted for religious reasons, girls allowed to wear a hijab, and sixth formers previously able to pray in a classroom, Ms Hannett added.

She said the ban had created a “strong sense of Muslim group identity that was not previously there”, with the pupil, referred to only as TTT, saying: “Muslim students now know that a requirement of their religion is not respected by the school or seen as important enough to even engage in a discussion about how it might be facilitated.

“I find this extremely sad and difficult, and I am not alone. It is the kind of discrimination which makes religious minorities feel alienated from society.”

In her written case outline, Ms Hannett challenged what she said were arguments from the school – which has “a system of clear and relentlessly enforced rules” – over the policy’s “legitimate aims”.

These included that it helped preserve the ethos of the school which seeks to remove distinctions between pupils, that it promoted its behavioural policy, and prevented threats and intimidation.

On Tuesday, the court heard that the ban emerged in the wake of a group of pupils being seen to pray outside in the playground and amid harassment targeting the school.

Jason Coppel KC, representing the school trust, said students praying outside contributed to a “concerted campaign” on social media over the school’s approach to religion, including a since removed online petition attracting thousands of signatures.

The court heard the school was targeted with “threats of violence”, abuse, “false” allegations of Islamophobia, and a “bomb hoax”, but that the situation has since “calmed”.

The school’s legal team had argued that the hearing should be held in private due to the alleged “real and immediate risk of harm” to staff and pupils, but the judge hearing the case, Mr Justice Linden, rejected their arguments while also ruling that the headmistress and school could be identified.

Mr Coppel is due to set out the school’s full defence to the legal challenge later on Wednesday.

A ruling is expected at a later date.

The hearing continues.