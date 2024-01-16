First Minister’s brother-in-law released after arrest over window fall incident

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been released pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with an incident where a man fell from a flat.

Police Scotland said three people were arrested on Monday over the incident in Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

It comes after Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday on a separate matter along with two other people.

The trio were arrested after that appearance in connection with an incident which saw another 36-year-old man fall from a flat.

The force later said that the three had been released and that investigations continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday January 15 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

“Around 8.20am on January 10, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat. The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The force later said that the three people arrested “have been released pending further inquiries.”

The spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36 and a woman, aged 41, were arrested on Monday January 15, 2024. They have since been released and inquiries remain ongoing.”

El-Nakla appeared on petition at the court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.