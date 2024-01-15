Shropshire Star
Campaigner with microwave on head to say ‘enough is enough’ to convenience food

Healthy eating campaigner Microwave Man has already appeared in locations including Westminster.

A campaigner has taken to the streets of the country wearing a microwave on his head to encourage others to say “enough is enough” to ultra processed convenience foods (UPFs).

Fittingly called Microwave Man due to sporting a 900 watt hollowed-out microwave on his head, the campaigner has so far been photographed wearing a suit and riding the Tube, to the bemusement of fellow commuters, as well as posing in front of iconic landmarks in Westminster.

He said: “Convenience is killing us, but we, the public, are not to blame.

A man on the underground in London with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)

“We all want to eat better but we don’t have the time, money and tools to.

“We are all Microwave Man, so I am standing up for all of us.

“My goal is to not only raise awareness of the problem of old school convenience, but to say enough is enough.”

Microwave Man wants to encourage others to say no to convenience food (David Parry/PA)

The campaigning initiative coincides with research released by Microwave Man, which has shown that more than half of Britons (53%) are trying to reduce their consumption of UPFs, which many turn to for convenience or the cost of inflation.

A man on London Bridge in central London with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)

A high consumption of UPFs can lead to obesity and chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The research was conducted via Opinium in December, with a sample size of 2,132 UK adults.

For those interested in finding out more about Microwave Man’s next steps, they can follow #microwaveman on Instagram, TikTok and X.

