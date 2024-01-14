What the papers say – January 14

The conflict in Yemen and the Post Office scandal lead the stories on Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph runs with words from Lord David Cameron and his warning to Houthi rebels as unrest continues in the Red Sea.

According to The Observer, the World Bank has warned that money trouble way be on its way on a global scale, with dual conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East destabilising financial markets.

The Independent reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has voiced his support for UK action against the Iranian-funded Houthi militants as conflict escalates further by the Red Sea.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece looking back on the last 100 days of bombardment and humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The Sunday Times concentrates on Paula Vennells and her CBE, with new information revealing the Theresa May government pushed for the former Post Office head to receive the honour despite fierce recommendations against it in the wake of the Horizon scandal.

The Sunday Express also turned its attention to the Horizon scandal, which attracted criticism from the Post Office minister, who has called for those involved to be jailed for their misconduct.

Sunday People carries a warning from the nurses’ union that “all options” are on the table in its pay row with the NHS.

The Sun on Sunday carries comments from the lover of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The Daily Star Sunday leads with a warning for Brits against the imminent winter chill, with bitter weather and frost en route from the north.