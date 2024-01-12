World-renowned classical music conductor appears in court over child sex offence

A world-renowned classical music conductor has appeared in court over a child sex offence.

Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, spoke to confirm his name and address at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard the alleged offence took place by phone or online including through WhatsApp and a chatbot.

Judge Maria Karaiskos KC released Mr Latham-Koenig, of Pelham Crescent, South Kensington, on conditional bail.

The case was adjourned to February 9 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where the prosecution will detail the exact charges Mr Latham-Koenig faces.

Mr Latham-Koenig was arrested at London’s Victoria station on Wednesday following an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, the force said.

The 70-year-old, who was appointed an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations, is alleged to have arranged or facilitated a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.

Mr Latham-Koenig has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.