UK and US launch strikes against Houthi-linked targets in Yemen

Britain and the US have started launching strikes against targets linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to the Associated Press.

Bombing was being carried out on Thursday in more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed group, in a massive retaliatory move using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, officials told the agency.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Downing Street declined to comment.