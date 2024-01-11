Veteran Labour MP says he is suffering from ‘untreatable’ leukaemia

Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd has said he is suffering from an “untreatable” form of leukaemia.

The Rochdale MP, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and has been an MP since 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy for a form of blood cancer.

In a statement, he said: “I have been receiving treatment for some time for a form of blood cancer which has been controlled by chemotherapy.

“Unfortunately this has now transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia and I will be leaving hospital today to spend the time I have left with my family.

In a statement, Sir Tony Lloyd said that his leukaemia has transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I ask for privacy for both myself and my family at this time.”

The 73-year-old MP said: “My office will remain open to continue to support my constituents.”

Sir Tony, who previously represented the constituencies of Manchester Central and Stretford, served as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2010.

A junior minister for some of Sir Tony Blair’s first term in office, he also held a number of key opposition roles during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader including shadow housing minister and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

In 2020, he was admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

Labour frontbencher Lucy Powell, who succeeded Sir Tony as Manchester Central MP after he stepped down as part of his successful bid to become the Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner, said it was “incredibly sad news”.

“I know many people across Manchester Central – where he is regularly talked about & remembered fondly as the former MP – will want to send their very best wishes to him & his family. Take care,” she posted on social media.