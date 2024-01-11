Scottish Government unable to say how many XL bullies moved due to restrictions

A spokesman for the First Minister was unable to say how many XL bully dogs have been moved north of the border to avoid a ban in England and Wales, despite plans to enact the policy in Scotland.

Humza Yousaf announced during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday plans to “in essence replicate” measures in place south of the border, following reports people have been bringing the animals to Scotland in order to avoid restrictions.

Under the recently-enacted UK Government legislation, the breeding, selling and abandonment of the dogs is illegal, while owners need to secure a certificate by February 1.

Speaking to journalists following First Minister’s Questions, a spokesman for Mr Yousaf was asked to provide data on the number of dogs that have crossed the border.

He was unable to, suggesting newspaper reports have had an impact on the decision.

“These things are always a balance,” he said.

“As the First Minister said in the chamber, we still take the approach of deed not breed – that’s still the general policy of the Government and has been for a number of years, we’ve got control of dogs notices that exist up here that don’t exist down the road.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said restrictions on XL bullies will be brought in in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But certainly as the First Minister said in the chamber, we have to deal with the reality that we’re in.

“We’re reading reports that you guys are writing about potentially lots of dogs coming over the border and we have to make sure we have safeguards in place to deal with that.

“It’s a balance and we’ve taken a decision on that balance.”

Confirming the move in Scotland, the First Minister said: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland, a number of people coming to Scotland to bring XL bully dogs here to the country.

“As such, we will give further details to members of the Scottish Parliament through a parliamentary statement if the parliamentary bureau agrees next week.

“We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach indeed not to breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”

Scottish community safety minister Siobhian Brown is expected to make a statement laying out the policy in more detail next week.

This week, she told MSPs the matter was being reviewed “urgently” and said it would be “preferable” if people did not purchase XL bullies.

However the Scottish Conservatives said she should not “dither and delay” on the issue.