Chinese premier to meet with Taoiseach during visit to Ireland

Chinese premier Li Qiang is to visit Ireland next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will host a bilateral meeting and a working lunch on January 17 at Farmleigh House with the premier where they are expected to discuss global issues, bilateral issues and EU-China relations.

Mr Varadkar said: “I look forward to extending a warm welcome to Premier Li on his first visit to Ireland.

“It comes in a year in which we will mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“China is one of the world’s great powers politically and economically and I am glad that Premier Li has decided to include Ireland in his itinerary.”

The Taoiseach added: “China is an important economic partner, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and has a huge role to play in overcoming the shared challenges the world faces, including working for peace and security in the world and ensuring we stop climate change.

“Under our Asia-Pacific Strategy, the Government is also committed to growing our bilateral political, economic and people to people relationships throughout the region, including with China.

“I look forward to what I hope will be an in-depth and constructive discussion on issues where we are of like-mind, as well as those on which we have a different perspective.”