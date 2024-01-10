Scottish Horizon victims to be exonerated, First Minister says

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said sub-postmasters who received criminal convictions as a result of the Post Office Horizon scandal will be cleared.

About 100 Post Office sub-postmasters in Scotland were convicted after they were wrongly accused of embezzling money.

Mr Yousaf said he would work closely with the UK Government to ensure victims are exonerated and said he welcomed a decision to overturn criminal convictions of all of those affected, and confirmed the same would be done in Scotland.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Yousaf wrote: “I welcome this announcement. The Post Office Horizon scandal requires urgent action to ensure those affected by unjust convictions can finally receive justice.

“In the course of his statement, the Minister noted that the power to legislate to reverse convictions imposed by the Scottish courts is devolved to the Scottish Parliament but that he is keen to work with the devolved Governments to ensure that sub-postmasters in Scotland and Northern Ireland are not disadvantaged.

“Scottish Ministers are keen to work with the UK Government to deal with the impact on sub-postmasters convicted in Scotland, ensuring that a UK-wide approach is taken to exonerate those wrongfully convicted in Scottish courts.”

Mr Yousaf said that it was “right” that normal processes for appeals are set aside to ensure “justice can now be delivered for those whose lives were greatly impacted by their wrongful conviction”, given the unique circumstances.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were convicted of swindling money on the basis of evidence from the flawed Horizon accounting system, with MPs told the Post Office showed “not only incompetence but malevolence” in the way it acted against them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Horizon Post Office scandal was ‘one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history’ (UK Parliament/PA)

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.

“People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own. The victims must get justice and compensation.”

In 2019 the High Court ruled that Horizon contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after ITV broadcast the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which highlighted the scandal, earlier this month.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates said the fight is not over for many of those still awaiting compensation (PA Archive)

Alan Bates, the campaigning former subpostmaster on whom the series centred, welcomed the “good news” but said the fight is not over for many of those still awaiting compensation.

“It is a leap forward, but it ain’t over yet,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One programme.

“The devil is in the detail and we’re yet to see that.

“We’re still going to have to keep pushing the whole issue forward until everyone is sorted.”