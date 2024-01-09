What the papers say – January 9

The ongoing fallout from the Horizon Post Office scandal features alongside a variety of stories in the UK’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times and The Guardian say ministers have drawn plans to fast track the appeals of the postmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

The Daily Express asks “why are police failing to deliver on Post Office scandal?”, while the i says Fujitsu, the firm at the centre of the scandal, has been awarded a major UK Government contract.

The Daily Mail says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “weighed in” on efforts to strip the CBE from former Post Office chief Paula Vennells while the Metro leads with the one million people who signed a petition for Ms Vennells to be stripped of the award.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the latest Prince Andrew “humiliation” after US court documents revealed claims the Prince was involved in a sex tape.

“Yet another asylum farce” leads the The Independent, with the paper revealing 100 asylum seekers were moved from a “controversial” RAF base that was condemned by two Tory MPs.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a “diversity row” at Channel 4 after the Chairman criticised the appointment of four white directors to its board.

The Financial Times says investors across the globe are warning governments about “unmoored” levels of public debt which could spark a “bond market backlash”.

And a rocket taking the ashes of Star Trek actors to the moon has “hit a little bit of a snag”, according to the Daily Star.