Two British nationals remain hostage amid Middle East conflict, Cameron says

Two UK nationals remain hostage amid the conflict in the Middle East, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Lord David Cameron confirmed the figure during his first appearance before MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee since returning to Cabinet.

“There are two British nationals who remain as hostages. I don’t want to make any further comment on them,” he said.

Asked if it is known whether the two people are still alive, the minister said: “I just don’t want to say any more. We don’t have any information to share with you.”

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November 105 were released.