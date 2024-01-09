Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed
Jamel Boyce was just 17 when he suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in south London.
A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of a man who died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket is set to stand trial in October.
Jamel Boyce was just 17 when he suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.
He was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died in a care home aged 22 in February 2022.
His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.
Tyrese Osei-Kofi, from east Dulwich in south London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with Jamel’s murder.
Appearing from custody in a grey prison uniform, he did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.
Judge Richard Marks KC remanded him in custody until he appears for a plea hearing at the same court on March 26.
A provisional trial was fixed for October 28.