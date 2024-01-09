Cameron ‘worried’ Israel may have acted against international law

The UK Foreign Secretary has said he is “worried” that Israel may have acted in breach of international law in the Middle East conflict.

Lord David Cameron said “of course” he has concerns about the crisis in Gaza but it is not his job to make a “legal adjudication”.

In his first lengthy period of scrutiny by MPs since returning to Cabinet, the former prime minister told the Foreign Affairs Committee: “If you’re asking me am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law because this particular premise has been bombed or whatever?

“Yes, of course I’m worried about that, and that’s why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports.”

Lord Cameron arriving in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

Lord Cameron also called on Israel to restore the water supply in Gaza but declined to be drawn on whether depriving the civilian population of it amounts to breaking laws on armed conflict.

The UK Government said it supports Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks but urged it to act in accordance with international rules.

During a tense exchange with SNP MP Brendan O’Hara, Lord Cameron said he has seen things regarding the crisis which are “deeply concerning” but did not directly criticise the country’s actions.

Downing Street later said Israel needs to “act carefully” and avoid risking further escalation in its war with Hamas.

Asked if Rishi Sunak shares Lord Cameron’s concerns about whether Israel has been acting within international law, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s an issue we continue to keep under review and obviously we have made our views clear to the Israeli government at a number of levels on this.”

The spokesman added: “We continue to want Israel to act carefully and avoid doing anything that could endanger civilians or risk potential further escalation.

“Fundamentally, though, we recognise that it is Israel that is responding to a terror attack, first and foremost.”

Earlier, he told the committee two British nationals are still being held hostage by Hamas as heavy bombardment and fighting continues to shake the region.

Asked if it is known if the two people are alive, he said: “I just don’t want to say any more. We don’t have any information to share with you.”

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November, 105 hostages were released.

It comes after US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks in Israel earlier on Tuesday as he seeks a plan for Gaza’s post-war future.

The US and Israel remain deeply divided over how Gaza will be run if and when its current Hamas rulers are defeated.

US officials have called for the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to take over in Gaza and for negotiations to resume on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Israeli leaders have staunchly refused both.