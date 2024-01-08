Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Edinburgh

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay, police have said.

The woman, 33, is the third person to be arrested in connection with the death of Marc Webley, 38.

He was allegedly shot outside the Anchor Inn pub on Granton Crescent in the Granton area of the capital on December 31 at about 11.50pm.

Mr Webley was taken to hospital with a 39-year-old man but died a short time later.

The Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley was allegedly shot (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two people, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of murder on Monday.

They were also accused of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and danger of life.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.