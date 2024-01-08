Scotland will not be safe haven for XL bully dogs from south of border – Yousaf

Scotland is not a “safe haven” for American XL bully dogs despite the breed’s ban in England and Wales, First Minister Humza Yousaf has said.

The Scottish First Minister said he has sought new advice on measures to keep citizens safe from the potentially dangerous dogs following reports of an influx of the abandoned breed to Scotland in recent weeks.

Animal charities suggest the loophole is being used after the UK Government banned the breeding, selling or abandonment on the dogs south of the border on December 31.

Additional measures will make it a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog without a certificate in England and Wales from February 1.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (Pete Summers/PA)

The ban has not currently been taken forward in Scotland, with Mr Yousaf previously stating the measure was “under review”.

However, on Friday, he said advisers currently “don’t think it’s required”.

But, on Monday, he told journalists: “Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period – the anecdotal evidence of people bringing XL dogs to Scotland – we are keeping the policy under review.

“I think it is important for us to make very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL bully dogs.

“We do have a tight regime in relation to the control of dogs. But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, it’s wise that that policy is immediately being kept under review.

“I’ve asked for some advice myself as First Minister, not just on just the current regime, but on what options there may be for us, in order to consider what more we may need to do in order to make sure that we keep people safe because that is our paramount priority.”

Animal welfare concerns have been raised by the RSPCA following the ban south of the border.

The alarm was raised after an XL bully dog was found dead with a fractured skull and burn marks in an alleyway days before the ban began.

The charity also warned rescue shelters may not be able to cope with the significant increase in abandoned dogs.