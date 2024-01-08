Police name 24-year-old man stabbed to death in north London

Police have named a man who died after being stabbed in north London, as they appealed for witnesses to his murder.

The Metropolitan Police said Jonah Ho-Shue, 24, was stabbed on Albert Road, Haringey on January 4.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance after police were called at 10.43pm to reports of a stabbing.

A man was found at the scene with stab wounds and died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination held on January 6 gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Police said Mr Ho-Shue’s family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “My team’s working around the clock alongside local officers to identify who is responsible for taking Jonah’s life in such a violent way. His family need answers and I’m urging anyone who can help to come forward and speak with us.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area of Albert Road last Thursday?

“Have you captured anything on your doorbell or dash cam? Please do the right thing and contact police.”

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command are leading the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101 quoting Operation Bardcole.