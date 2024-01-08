Idris Elba: Facts show stop-and-search powers help but do not halt knife crime

Actor Idris Elba said although “hard facts” show stop-and-search powers help police tackle knife crime, the tactic does not eradicate the issue from UK streets.

The Luther star, 51, has launched the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign calling for the immediate banning of machetes and so-called zombie knives.

Asked if police tactics such as stop and search can work as a deterrent, Elba told the PA news agency: “There are hard facts that stop and search may do some help, but it’s not eradicating the issue.

“We need to think a little deeper than that. It’s not just about stop and search… Some kids are carrying these knives because they’re scared and some are carrying knives because it makes them feel more protected.

“Stop and search will do some work, but we need to kind of pull the onion back a little further and figure out what are the roots of these issues?”

Idris Elba during the launch of his Don’t Stop Your Future campaign in Parliament Square, Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 lets police stop and search people and vehicles, without suspicion, for offensive weapons or “instruments” considered dangerous in specific neighbourhoods for set periods.

Elba said while such deterrents are somewhat effective, the focus should be on how young people are able to get weapons, saying technology companies should be held accountable for knife imagery on mobile phones.

He said: “I can pick up a phone right now, type in knives and I’ll get inundated with adverts for them. We should find a way to deter tech companies, advertising, to put that away.”

The actor was among those at Parliament Square, London, on Monday morning, when clothes were laid out to represent those killed by knifes on UK streets.

In August 2023, the Home Office said tougher measures on machetes and zombie-style knives will be introduced.

Yemi Hughes, holding clothes her son Andre Aderemi, 19, was wearing when he was stabbed to death in Croydon in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

Machetes and knives designed to look intimidating and threatening will be made illegal, while the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons will be increased to two years.

But progress on passing the new legislation through Parliament has been slow and several high-profile crimes, including the killing of schoolgirl Elianne Andam, have happened since.

The 15-year-old was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London, in September with what is believed to be a large zombie knife. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Speaking about the campaign, Elba, who is also releasing a song called Knives Down, said: “I can’t stay silent as more young lives are lost to these brutal and heartless crimes.

“As school returns, too many young people will not be joining their classmates and too many grieving families have lost a young person they love in recent years.

“Young people are our future, their potential deserves to be met, not taken away by violence.”

Don’t Stop Your Future has produced a series of billboards highlighting the risk across the country, including in London, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Among those at the campaign’s launch was Yemi Hughes, who held clothes her son Andre Aderemi, 19, was wearing when he was stabbed to death in Croydon in 2016.