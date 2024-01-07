Underwear on full display as No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London
The event took place on Sunday and saw many sporting underwear of varying styles and colours.
Underwear was on full display in London as the annual No Trousers Tube Ride returned to the capital.
Droves of people arrived at Newport Place, in Chinatown, before heading to the Underground to unveil their underwear of choice on Sunday afternoon.
Many were seen strutting down escalators or lining platforms as they showcased underwear of all styles and colours – from stripey boxers to black knickers to brightly coloured briefs.
Some participated with friends, while others braced the event alone – and were happy to pose for photos.
One woman appeared to be overjoyed by the event’s return, as she raised her arms in the air and cheered.
One man was the epitome of style, sporting a white shirt, black blazer and tie alongside white underwear.
Crowds were seen in Euston station eagerly taking photos or filming participants.