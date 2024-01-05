What the papers say – January 5

The Duke of York’s inclusion in released documents in the case of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and battle lines being drawn in Westminster take centre stage on Friday’s newspaper front pages.

The latest information regarding Andrew dominates the front pages of the Metro, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror with calls for a fresh police probe and his continued distancing from the royal family.

The Financial Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signalled the General Election would be held “later in the year”.

The Guardian and The Independent focus on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has warned the Conservatives about campaign politics ahead of a protracted election build-up.

The Daily Express said Mr Sunak has pledged new tax cuts to “kick off” the election battle.

The i also focuses on tax cuts with Sir Keir revealing there may be no tax cuts in the foreseeable future under a Labour government because of the state of the economy.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the state of the British navy, saying a shortage of sailors meant there was not enough manpower for new frigates.

The Times looks at the latest doctors’ strike with Health Secretary Victoria Atkins saying they cannot be allowed to “switch the NHS off”.

And the Daily Star says the world is steeling itself for a second term in the White House for Donald Trump.