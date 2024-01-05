Kate Garraway to take leave of absence following death of husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway is to take a leave of absence from her presenting roles following the death of husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, aged 56.

The Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio presenter, 56, announced her husband died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus, in a post to Instagram on Friday.

In two recent documentaries, the couple chronicled the challenges they faced after the former lobbyist, psychologist and author suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

In a statement on Instagram, Garraway said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Garraway will be taking a break from her TV and radio presenting roles for the time being but she plans to return to work in the future, the PA news agency understands.

In December, it was reported on GMB that Draper was in “a very serious condition” after suffering a heart attack.

In the post, Garraway said she will say more in due course but also ensured she thanked the medical teams who “fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible”.

She added: “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

GMB and ITV stars were among those to pay tribute to Draper as a “brilliantly clever and funny man” and praise Garraway for being “so strong and brave” when helping her husband through his long illness.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, ex-Number 10 director of communications Alastair Campbell and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds were among those to pay tribute.

Sir Tony said Draper was “an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning” who will be missed as a “good colleague and great friend”.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek.

“He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.

“But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good-natured man you wanted as a friend.”

A prominent figure in New Labour in the 1990s, Draper worked for Blairite Lord Mandelson and set up the Progress organisation with Liam Byrne, who went on to become an MP.

After he was embroiled in the so-called “cash-for-access” scandal, dubbed “lobbygate”, he travelled to the United States, where he retrained as a psychotherapist.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Reynolds recalled that Draper was “thoughtful and kind, quite different to his public image at the time” when he first met him as a student, while Mr Campbell described him as a “giver not a taker”.

Mr Campbell wrote: “Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP”.

Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper married in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

Despite being free of the virus, he had suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

In 2021, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic which detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

It was later followed up with Caring For Derek, which showed the “myriad challenges of the social care system and its complexities” when Draper returned home, and a third ITV documentary had been planned.

In July 2022, Garraway confirmed Draper had been readmitted to hospital and later that month it was reported that his condition had worsened.

His battle with the virus won much attention and support, including from former prime minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

During a time out of hospital over the last year, he accompanied his wife when she collected an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

He also attended Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena in April after being invited along with Garraway as the guests of honour.

Commenting on her Friday post, Sir Elton wrote: “So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x.”

Garraway has also brought out several books to help others by describing her experience, including The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway.

The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism, which explores how her family’s lives have been affected, came out in September.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and had two children, Darcey and Billy.