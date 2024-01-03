Reform rules out Tory pact as Sunak faces pressure to call election

Reform UK has ruled out entering into any electoral pacts with the “terrified” Tories as Rishi Sunak came under fresh pressure from his political opponents to call a general election.

Richard Tice, the leader of the Nigel Farage-linked party, said he could be “absolutely categoric” there will be no deals despite the alleged pleading of some Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, demanded that the Prime Minister should launch a general election for May rather than “clinging on to power”.

Holding a press conference near Parliament, Mr Tice said the country wants to go to the polls “sooner rather than later” as voters want to “punish the Tories for breaking Britain”.

“The truth is the Tories are terrified,” he said on Wednesday.

“Yes, in the new year the special pleading has already started: ‘Oh, please don’t stand here, please don’t stand there, I’m one of the nice guys, I believe in everything that you believe in.’”

But Mr Tice insisted he would stand candidates in every constituency, unlike in 2019 when his party – then the Brexit Party – stood down candidates to help Boris Johnson.

The Reform leader said he is confident Nigel Farage will play a role as he seeks a return to frontline politics (Victoria Jones/PA)

“You’ve all broken Britain, you’re all responsible, so there’s no special deals, we stand in every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales,” Mr Tice said.

He said he could be “absolutely categoric that we are not doing any deals with the Tories … under any circumstances”.

Mr Tice said he was “very confident” Mr Farage will play a role for Reform as he eyes a return to frontline politics, but was unable to say how.

But he said that “the more help that Nigel is able to give in the election campaign, frankly, the better” after the Brexit campaigner’s stint in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle.