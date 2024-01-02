Waving King and Queen attend New Year’s Eve Sandringham church service

The King and Queen waved at a crowd of onlookers as they arrived for a New Year’s Eve church service.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Members of the public were photographed being searched by police as they waited to catch a glimpse of the royals.

The King and Queen are greeted by the Bishop of Norwich and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a light blue coat and hat and black gloves, were both clutching unopened umbrellas and smiled and waved at royal fans.

It comes after the royal family marked Christmas Day by attending the traditional festive church service on the King’s Sandringham estate.

The King and Queen (Joe Giddens/PA)

For the second year in succession, the disgraced Duke of York walked from Sandringham to church with the family, while is ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside him and smiling broadly at the press.

Among the Christmas Day group were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara and Mike Tindal, with daughters Mia and Lena.

Andrew’s daughters also attended the Christmas Day service with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

The late Queen regularly attended Sunday services while staying at Sandringham.