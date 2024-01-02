Police in Northern Ireland being ‘slowly strangled’ by Government – federation

The police service in Northern Ireland is being “slowly strangled” by Government using public services as a “political bargaining chip”, it has been warned.

As a new year dawns, Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said officers are resilient but “fatigued, grappling with constant pressures, attacked and abused, under-valued and treated with disrespect by a Government that certainly doesn’t appear to have their backs”.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has warned of a £52 million gap in funding this year – a figure that includes funds needed to introduce a 7% pay rise – and also raised concern at the number of officers, which stands at 6,300, well short of the recommended PSNI officer number of 7,500.

A Stormont financial package – including funding for pay increases for public sector workers – was detailed during political talks in December for a resurrected Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

However, devolved government remains collapsed after almost two years while the DUP continue protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has warned of a funding gap (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Kelly urged Secretary of State Mr Heaton-Harris to intervene to deliver pay awards for public sector workers.

“He’s been obstinate to calls to bring financial relief to thousands of public sector workers who are hit hardest by this cost-of-living crisis,” he said, claiming it is being used as a “bargaining chip” in political talks.

“This is a cheap and shoddy strategy that does no-one any credit and it must end. All it does is feed cynicism. It is appalling treatment of the men and women I represent who risk life and limb on behalf of all our communities.”

Last month Mr Boutcher suggested he may introduce a pay rise for his officers without securing the money to fund it, risking a formal sanction.

Mr Kelly said that stance was well received among the PSNI’s rank and file, but said “if the system was operating properly, he wouldn’t have to potentially take this drastic course of action”.

He also expressed concern at police numbers, saying service strength “continues to deteriorate”, with up to 60 officers leaving or retiring every month.

“There are still three months to go before the end of the financial year and I expect the headcount total number of officers to dip to a frightening and unsustainable new low of around 6,300,” he said.

“There is an obvious need for urgent intervention. The brake has got to be applied and only the Government can do that.

Liam Kelly said public sector workers had been hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Morrison/PA)

“If they want to preside over a service that could continue to shrink by a further 700 in the next financial year, then they’re on the right track. Heading towards 5,600 officers may be a challenge too far for the service with colossal and far-reaching impacts on the services we provide.”

Mr Kelly said there will be “unpalatable decisions” in the months ahead in terms of prioritising services.

He added: “The service is being slowly strangled by a Government that is using policing, and other cash-strapped public services, as a political bargaining chip to restart the Northern Ireland executive and assembly which has been ‘mothballed’ for almost two years.

“The tactic is to heap pressure on the DUP to end its boycott of the institutions and, so far, it has proved fruitless and unproductive.

“Regrettably, the Secretary of State and NIO have shown nothing but indifference towards the federation.

“We have raised concerns in writing and requested personal meetings so Chris Heaton-Harris and his officials can meet us to hear our legitimate concerns at first hand.

“Their stance, which presumably is being dictated by Downing Street, shows an indifference and callous disregard towards this service and the people we serve.

“Getting Stormont back is not the panacea. Having ministers in place without sustainable financial muscle from HM Treasury will only provide a short-term sticking plaster rather than transformational long-term solutions to all our public services. Our society needs to see the PSNI getting the significant investment it requires as a matter of urgency.”

Responding, a government spokesperson said: “The UK government recognises the challenges the PSNI face, but policing and justice are devolved, and it should be for locally-elected politicians to work to tackle the issues facing the police force in Northern Ireland.

“In his statement post-Hillsborough on December 19, the Secretary of State said that the UK Government had granted an initial reserve claim of £15 million after the PSNI data breach, which would not have to be repaid.

“The PSNI is funded from the Northern Ireland Executive block grant via the Department of Justice (DOJ). In 2023-24, the DoJ was allocated £1.2 billion resource funding.”