Call for mandatory eye tests as number of drivers aged 90-plus doubles

Driving licence-holding by people aged 90 or above has doubled in 10 years, sparking a call for mandatory eye tests to boost road safety.

A record 153,000 Britons in that age group held a full licence in November, PA news agency analysis of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures has revealed.

The AA has called for drivers to be required to show evidence of regular eye tests to carry on driving once they reach 70 to “improve road safety”.

(PA Graphics)

The number of over-90s holding licences has risen from 77,000 in November 2013 and is the most in records dating back to 2012.

The increase could be due to a range of factors, such as the ageing population and fewer older drivers giving up their licence.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory checks of their skills or health once they obtain their licence no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the DVLA if they are no longer fit to drive.

Concerns have been raised that some older people are continuing to drive when they should not, while others may be giving up their cars too early and risk exclusion from services and activities.

A YouGov survey conducted in July indicated that 65% of British adults would support drivers aged 70 or above having to retake a practical test every three years to keep their licence.

AA president Edmund King said: “If driving restrictions based on age and safety were introduced, we would be more likely to restrict young drivers rather than older drivers.

“Young, predominantly male drivers are much more likely to crash within six months of passing their test than older drivers within six months of hanging up their keys.

“However, we do believe that one check to improve road safety would be for those over 70 years of age to show evidence of regular eye tests when renewing their licence, and also stricter guidance from GPs.

“There are also broader health benefits for all drivers from having regular eye tests.”

Mr King said the decision to stop driving should be based on “personal advice from your GP and family” rather than reaching an “arbitrary age”.

He added: “We all age differently and the car is an essential lifeline for many elderly people.”

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokeswoman said: “The UK’s roads are among the safest in the world, and we will keep licensing standards up to date to make sure everyone can use our roads safely and with peace of mind.

“Over-70s must renew their licence every three years and all drivers must meet vision standards for driving, while also being legally obliged to notify the DVLA if a medical condition could affect their fitness to drive.”

DfT figures show older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than younger motorists.

The error contributed to 30% of incidents in which at least one person was killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads between 2016 and 2021 involving drivers aged over 70.

That was compared with 22% for younger drivers.

The oldest licence holder as of November was a 109-year-old woman, although it is not known if she was still driving.

Nearly 600,000 people in the UK in 2021 were aged 90 and over, according to the latest available Office for National Statistics estimate.