Farrier hails ‘incredible’ 2023 after horseshoes captivate millions on TikTok

A farrier whose horseshoe videos have attracted celebrity endorsement and made him one of the UK’s most viewed TikTokers for a third year running has hailed 2023 as “incredible”.

Sam Dracott, who smiths shoes for horses and treats infected hooves, appeared in the top 10 most-viewed TikTok videos in 2021 then was the UK’s number one most-viewed account of 2022 – and has now followed up the feat as the UK’s second-most viewed TikToker in 2023.

The 34-year-old, from Weybridge, Surrey, boasts more than four million followers and more than 59.5 million likes – second only to Tool Tips which went viral for its staple creation – and said his success provides “huge recognition” for his often misunderstood job.

Sam Dracott said his viral success provides ‘huge recognition’ for his often misunderstood job (Sam Dracott/PA)

“To be in the top 10 TikTok list once was incredible, twice was unbelievable and this third win three years in a row is just absolutely unreal,” the farrier told the PA news agency.

“I can’t get over how the content continues to fascinate and inspire others.

“It shows me huge recognition for everything we do and, that finally, it is becoming understood!

“So many people have told me they are now considering a career becoming a farrier and that is something really special.”

Mr Dracott’s videos, which have become a source of satisfaction for TikTok users, show how he changes horseshoes, removes debris, shaves down hooves and treats infections.

His content even caught the attention of celebrities this year – including American singer Jason Derulo.

“It’s been an incredible year… I got a message (from Jason Derulo) saying ‘I love your content, am I able to post it on my channel because I can’t stop watching it?’,” the TikToker said.

“To have an international star tagging and seeing your videos, it’s a great feeling. It’s unbelievable.”

Mr Dracott called his time working alongside broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh a career highlight and “a great experience” after he appeared on the gardener’s Love Your Weekend programme on ITV to showcase farriery.

Sam Dracott’s videos, hailed as satisfying by TikTok users, show the process of removing a horseshoe and shaving a hoof (Sam Dracott/PA)

Mr Dracott posted his first video in April 2021 on the short-form app, which he said “exploded” after it was viewed by millions within four hours and earned him one million followers in one month.

He was inspired to post footage of his day-to-day work after constantly being quizzed about his job but said it is rewarding to educate people about his profession.

“It’s very rewarding,” he said. “When you’re in the equestrian world, you see it day in and day out so you don’t really think about it.

“As soon as I posted the first video, it actually just blew up.”

He added his job “sounds simple” but takes “years of practice” to master.

“It’s an art that most people think has been lost, but it’s still there, still strong and there’s a lot more educational side to it – more than people think,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling to educate people on that.”

The farrier said he often has to debunk myths about whether farriery hurts the animals (Sam Dracott/PA)

Mr Dracott’s main challenge as a content creator is debunking myths about the horses’ welfare as users often question if farriery hurts the animals.

“A lot of people think horses don’t like having this or it hurts, but as farriers as our jobs, we’re increasing the horse’s working life and welfare, so we’re only there to help the animals,” he explained.

He aims to use his platform to raise the profile of farriers in the UK to an international audience.

“I’m trying to get people to realise that in the UK, farriers are training to such a high level compared to the rest of the world,” he said.

“I’m trying to expose how highly qualified we are so it will be nice to do some international stuff.”

Sam Dracott hopes to raise the profile of farriers in the UK to an international audience (Sam Dracott/PA)

The viral farrier described TikTok as a platform to help people “relieve a bit of stress” and urged creators to use the app for “good reasons”.

He explained: “I think TikTok, used in the right way, is a fantastic way of educating and escaping reality.

“Life’s quite stressful and it’s a nice way to escape and learn about how other people live and what they do. It’s exposing different angles and certain styles of living in, hopefully, a good way.

“Keep trying to use the platform for good reasons rather than trying to expose it.”