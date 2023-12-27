Tributes to woman, 18, who died in car crash which her twin sister survived

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died in a car crash which her twin sister survived.

Chloe Pearson, 18, was a passenger in a white Citroen C3 that was involved in a crash with a black Mercedes CLK in the Leicestershire village of Cotesbach at 8.30pm on December 15.

Miss Pearson, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on December 17.

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson, who was also in the car at the time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

She said in a tribute issued through police: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister.

“I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

The girls’ grandmother Elizabeth Pearson said: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career.

“It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

Leicestershire Police said seven people were injured in the crash.

The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers are still in hospital receiving treatment.

Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.

Detectives urge anyone with anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact the force on its website quoting 23*771092.