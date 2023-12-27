Man arrested after two women die following three-vehicle Boxing Day crash

Two women who were passengers in the same car have died after a three-vehicle crash on Boxing Day.

West Midlands Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the collision in the Shard End area of Birmingham, involving a BMW 4 Series, an MG ZS and a quad bike.

Officers were called to the junction of Kitt’s Green Road and Mackadown Lane shortly after 8pm, and two passengers in the MG, one aged in her 40s and one in her 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people including a young child were taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the BMW left the scene but a man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was in hospital and would be spoken to when deemed medically fit to be questioned.

Another man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was in custody for questioning.

Officers said the quad bike left the scene and inquiries were under way to identify and trace the rider.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families who have been affected by this awful collision.

“It remains vital that we fully establish exactly what happened with all the vehicles involved, so I’d ask the rider of the quad bike to get in touch as I believe you are a key witness to the tragic events which have occurred.”

Anyone with dashcam footage, or with any information about what happened, is asked to call police on 101, or contact officers using the Live Chat service on the West Midlands Police website.