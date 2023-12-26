Four held in murder probe after man stabbed on Boxing Day

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 49-year-old man was stabbed in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at around 3.10am on December 26.

The man was found with stab wounds and died from his injuries.

Inquiries are continuing to inform his next of kin.

Two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD669/26Dec.