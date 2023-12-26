3,000 rubber ducks take to river in Cotswolds village for annual race

A village in the Cotswolds has welcomed 3,000 rubber ducks for a race as one of its annual quirky events returned.

Now in its 35th year, the Bibury Duck Race brought locals and visitors to the River Coln, as they eagerly awaited the start of the event.

People are able to sponsor the rubber ducks for a small fee, with money going towards Bibury Cricket Club as well as a selected local charity.

The race is an annual tradition in the Cotswolds village (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

Prizes are awarded to the owners of the first ducks to cross the finish line, with items including vouchers and a hotel stay up for grabs.

Jack Merrylees, who is part of the Bibury Cricket Club committee, said: “The Bibury Duck Race has become one of the Cotswolds’ most vibrant traditions and attracts hundreds of visitors every year.

“It’s in the tradition of the cheese rolling for countryside silliness, but the message behind it is serious.

“Without these fundraising days, institutions like our local cricket club would sadly fade away.”

People flocked to the River Coln to see the duck race (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

He added that he hopes the event brings a “little slice of the Cotswolds to a global audience this year”, as sponsors include families from Australia, America and New Zealand.

A livestream of the event took place this year, and more information about it can be found on this link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bibury-duck-race