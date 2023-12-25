Labour considering ‘offshoring’ migrant claims as Rwanda alternative – report

Labour is considering a scheme that would see asylum seekers’ claims processed elsewhere, according to reports.

The Times reports that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is considering “detailed plans” for a so-called offshoring scheme, as he seeks to deter Tory attacks on Labour’s alternative to the Rwanda plan.

The Labour leader has previously dismissed the bid to deport some asylum seekers to the African nation as a “gimmick” and made clear his party’s opposition.

But the newspaper reports that shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock have been speaking to asylum experts, former home secretary Lord David Blunkett and other European countries to draw up an alternative proposal to tackle small boats crossings in the Channel.

The plan would see migrants having asylum claims processed overseas, with successful applicants allowed to come to the UK.

While explicit backing for an offshoring scheme would mark a significant shift for Labour, Sir Keir did signal earlier this month that he would not be opposed to considering such an approach.

“Other countries around the world do have schemes where they divert people on the way and process them elsewhere. That’s a different kind of scheme.

“And, look, I’ll look at any scheme that might work,” he told reporters after a speech in Buckinghamshire.

Labour has been contacted for comment about the report, which claims that the party has drawn up “three tests” for any such scheme – that it is cost-effective, credible enough to deter migrants, and would avoid the legal challenges that have delayed the Rwanda plan.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly are hoping fresh legislation, currently in the Commons, will be enough to revive the flagship policy after it was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

According to The Times a Labour “red line” would be any scheme that would automatically block migrants being granted asylum in the UK, with British officials also required to be in charge of processing claims.

This is not the first time the party has looked at such an approach.

Lord David Blunkett, former home secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In the early 2000s, Lord Blunkett and the Blair government were believed to be in talks with Tanzania about the possibility of housing asylum seekers in the country while claims were processed in the UK.

Lord Blunkett told the paper: “What’s absolutely crucial is who is doing the processing and that they’re allowed back into the country. Without it, you’re merely transferring the problem on to somebody else. But if British officials are doing the processing, then you’ve got a scheme that fits with the conventions.”

It comes as Sir Keir and his frontbench team enter a crucial period, with a general election likely to be less than 12 months away.

The Conservatives have sought to make tackling illegal migration a crunch issue, with stopping the boats one of Mr Sunak’s “five priorities”.