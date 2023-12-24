Yousaf serves Christmas lunch to elderly Dundonians facing festive isolation

Humza Yousaf served an early Christmas dinner to elderly residents at risk of loneliness in Dundee.

The First Minister was put to work by Dundee United’s Community Trust to serve soup, turkey and pudding to football fans at Tannadice Park on Sunday.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf prepares lunch for older people who are at risk of isolation and loneliness over the festive period (Lesley Martin/PA)

The event was also ran in conjunction with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL)’s Festive Friends project.

It comes as the First Minister delivered his festive message, where he thanked frontline workers for their efforts during the “challenging year”.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf as he serves lunch to older people who are at risk of isolation and loneliness (Lesley Martin/PA)

Speaking during the event in Dundee, Mr Yousaf said he was “delighted” to support the initiative which sought to support those at risk of isolation.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m delighted to be at Tannadice Park where Dundee United and their community trust have put on a festive lunch, predominantly for those who are suffering from isolation and loneliness which we know is a real problem at any time of year, but particularly now for so many people.”