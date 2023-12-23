What the papers say – December 23

A report that the King is set to knight the Archbishop of Canterbury in the upcoming New Year Honours list features among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Daily Mail says Justin Welby will be admitted to the Royal Victorian Order for his “personal service” to the Crown.

The Telegraph carries comment from Sir James Dyson, who says wealth generation and growth have become “dirty words” as the nation’s political leaders emphasise cutting inflation.

The Daily Mirror leads with Christmas travellers facing a “getaway from hell”.

The UK’s worst rail firms are cancelling more trains than before the pandemic, according to the i.

The Sun reports Alex Batty, who went missing for six years, had so few friends on the run that he read each of the Harry Potter books at least 20 times.

The Guardian says Labour may scale back its ambitious green plan in an effort to avoid Tory criticism in the lead up to the general election.

The Times reports ministers are pushing for live facial recognition cameras to be used routinely in town centres following successful trials in using them to quickly catch criminals.

The Daily Express says Dame Esther Rantzen has thanked the paper’s readers for their support in her campaign to legalise assisted dying.

And the FTWeekend reports US inflation cooled in November.