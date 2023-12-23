JustGiving reports record year for fundraising

A record £550 million has been raised for charities this year through the fundraising platform JustGiving, figures show.

Around 20,000 UK charities benefited from the funds, the highest total amount raised since JustGiving started more than 20 years ago.

Almost one million JustGiving fundraising pages were set up this year, 9% more than last year.

April was the busiest month, with tens of millions of pounds donated to London Marathon fundraisers.

Running, walking, cycling and swimming were the most popular fundraising activities that people took on in 2023, with more than 65 million miles recorded on fundraisers’ Fitbits and Strava apps.

Charitable skydiving challenges increased by 40% and collectively raised almost £5.5 million.

Fundraising efforts for events such as coffee mornings increased by 127%, raising more than £2 million, followed by Movember which increased by 24% and raised almost £800,000.

Around 13% more individuals grew a mullet for charity this year than in 2022.

JustGiving president Pascale Harvie said: “The enormous generosity from people across the world has made this a record-breaking year for giving, with more than 18 million donations to almost 20,000 UK charities.

“Despite it being a very difficult year for so many people, I have consistently been amazed by the incredible lengths that individuals have gone to in order to raise funds and awareness for the causes closest to them.”