Provisional trial set for man accused of expressing support for Hamas

A provisional trial has been set for a man accused of expressing support for Hamas during a demonstration in Whitehall.

Urslaan Khan, 41, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday wearing Islamic dress and a black cardigan and sat in the well of the court for the short hearing.

He is charged with expressing support for Hamas in a way that was “reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression was directed would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation” during a protest on October 17.

Khan, of Bow, east London, will appear at the same court on March 28 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Urslaan Khan holds up a copy of The Genius Of Dickens by Professor Michael Slater as he leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November (PA)

A provisional trial has been set for August 12 next year, also at the Old Bailey.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker adjusted one of Khan’s bail conditions so that he is now banned from going within 50m – instead of 100m – of any synagogue or premises associated with the Jewish community, including Jewish schools.

Other conditions ban him from attending organised demonstrations and entering the London Borough of Westminster unless he is attending court or meetings with lawyers.

He must also attend a police station weekly and live and sleep at home each night.