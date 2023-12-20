What the papers say – December 20

Rishi Sunak’s strong declaration on high taxes and a strike from Britain’s doctors feature among the stories leading Wednesday’s papers.

The Daily Express relays an “upbeat” declaration from the Prime Minister, who said “it is time to look forward” and move on from higher taxes.

The Times echoes warnings from charities and NHS leaders who say hospitals across the UK will find it “extremely difficult” to care for elderly patients over Christmas as doctors begin the “biggest strike in their history”.

The Telegraph says the US is considering plans for military strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched attacks against Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The Independent displays a photo of the volcano in Iceland that erupted on Tuesday, lighting up the sky near the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Spy chiefs have been urged to investigate a penthouse overlooking the London HQ of the Secret Intelligence Service, according to the i.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, whose daughter Rebecca Wilcox said she would be “horrified at the thought” of her mother dying alone in Switzerland as the family calls for a free vote on assisted dying.

The Guardian reports on the ongoing pressure on Israel as deaths in Gaza grow close to 20,000.

The Daily Mail runs with words from Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch on “contested and confused” gender ideology in schools.

The Sun leads with potential further scrutiny for the Duke of York after a US judge ruled court documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein should be made public.

Documents naming dozens of Epstein’s associates will be released on New Years Day, according to the Metro.

The Financial Times reports that “activist investor” Cevian has taken a 1.2 billion euro stake in Swiss Bank UBS.

And the Daily Star says Inbetweeners star James Buckley said he was scared of being mugged by monkeys.