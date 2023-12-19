What can we expect from the Scottish budget?

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison will deliver her first Scottish budget on Tuesday amid much speculation over what will be included.

Possible plans to bring in a new rate of taxation for higher earners have sparked debate, while Ms Robison is also expected to outline plans on how a council tax freeze will be funded.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what to expect in the Scottish budget.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison will deliver their first Scottish Government budget on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

– What can we expect on tax increases?

First Minister Humza Yousaf said during the SNP leadership election earlier this year that he was keen to explore increasing taxes for higher earners.

Reports suggest there will be a new income tax band for higher earners, but the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute warned tax increases would not be enough to plug funding gaps in Scotland’s finances.

The new bracket is rumoured to be 45% for those earning between £75,000 and £125,000 a year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak questioned the move, saying that the Scottish government “needs to explain why it’s choosing a different path which is one of higher tax for both people and businesses”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Scottish Government would have to explain their differing approach from the rest of the UK on taxation (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

– What action can we expect on the cost-of-living crisis?

Mr Yousaf said on Monday that funding would be announced to wipe school meal debt for thousands of families across Scotland.

In a letter to Scottish Sun editor Gill Smith, Mr Yousaf confirmed there would be a “one-off emergency fund” to help remove the impact of school meal debt.

The newspaper has been running a campaign to wipe school meal debt.

The Child Poverty Action Group has called for the Scottish Child Payment to be increased from £25 per week to £30 per week.

Mr Yousaf said in the running to be First Minister that he would like to do this.

A council tax freeze has also been announced, with Ms Robison expected to bring forward plans on how this will be funded on Tuesday.

– What cuts are expected?

The Scottish Government will inevitably have to make cuts to public spending.

While there has been no concrete calls from the government that jobs will have to be cuts, local government, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have all announced they will have to cut jobs in order to make ends meet as well as cutting budgets.

Over the weekend, Ms Robison said that the amount of money available for Scotland will be cut as a result of real-term cuts by the UK Government.

She claimed the settlement was over £700 million lower than if it had matched the increase in inflation over the last two years.

Ms Robison said that the Scottish Government was operating with “one hand behind their back”.