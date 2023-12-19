Sunak facing by-election test after Peter Bone’s constituents back a recall
North Northamptonshire Council confirmed the 10% threshold had been met during a six-week recall petition process.
Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face an electoral test early in the new year after voters in Peter Bone MP’s seat triggered a by-election.
North Northamptonshire Council confirmed that 13.2% of the electorate in Wellingborough backed a petition to recall their MP, passing the 10% threshold required for a by-election contest.
The petition had been prompted after Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.
He has been sitting as an independent after losing the Conservative whip in the aftermath of the ruling.