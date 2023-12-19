Carpet fitter to be sentenced for murdering ex and dumping body near lay-by

A man who murdered his ex-partner and “callously dumped” her body near a lay-by is to be sentenced for her killing.

Darren Hall attacked Sarah Henshaw at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on the night of June 20 this year.

He then drove her body 20 miles to woodland near a lay-by on the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, before lying to friends and family that the 31-year-old had gone missing.

Ms Henshaw’s body was not discovered until June 26, during which time Hall disposed of her belongings including her dressing gown and slippers.

Hall was found guilty of murder on Friday after around three hours of deliberation by a jury, following a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 36-year-old carpet fitter met Ms Henshaw in 2011 but the pair had a turbulent relationship, jurors heard, and they were separated by the time of her death.

The trial took place at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

Hall let himself into the property in Norman Street on the day of the murder, despite previously being asked to surrender his key by Ms Henshaw and repeated requests for him to leave during the evening.

In his evidence, he admitted moving Ms Henshaw’s body after her death and lying to her friends, family and the police to say she had voluntarily gone missing.

Hall said he moved her body having “just panicked” after he claimed she fell down the stairs during the argument, and said he lied as he was “not thinking right”.

But prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said that while the Crown could not be certain as to how Ms Henshaw died, it was “at the hands of this defendant”, with bruising on her neck “about the width of a dressing gown cord”.

Ms Heeley said Hall took “calculated and controlled” actions to “cover his tracks”, including disposing of Ms Henshaw’s belongings at a recycling centre and in a skip before his arrest on June 23.

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was remanded into custody by Mr Justice Goss following the jury verdict.

The same judge is expected to pass sentence at 10.30am on Tuesday.