Man charged with murder after fatal van incident

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly hitting a 26-year-old with a van.

Samuel Wilson was struck by the vehicle in Market Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, just after 2am on Saturday and died at the scene.

Two other men were injured in the incident but have since been released from hospital.

On Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary said Zac Newman has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 27-year-old, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby later on Monday.

Mr Wilson’s sister said there are “no words” to describe the family’s loss, on a JustGiving page which has raised more than £7,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Football club Curzon AFC posted a tribute on social media, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last season’s player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning.

“We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc Curzon.”