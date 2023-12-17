Nike learned lesson over World Cup shirt furore, Lioness Mary Earps says

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has said she thinks Nike know it was an “injustice” to not sell her shirt after the World Cup.

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Earps said she would “definitely like to think” Nike learned a lesson.

After mounting pressure, the sports brand released her green long-sleeved Lionesses shirt, only for it to sell out in five minutes.

Asked on Sky News on Sunday if she thought Nike “learned a lesson”, she said: “Definitely. I would like to think so, I’ve been speaking to Nike quite a bit over the course of the year.

“On this topic, they know that they got this wrong and that’s why they’ve done this correction – a big company like Nike, they wouldn’t do that if they didn’t know it wasn’t right and that there was an injustice there.

“They did the right thing and, really, I can’t thank the public enough for their support and, really, we wouldn’t be in this position without it.

“I was really ‘um-ing and ah-ing’ whether to use my voice and to speak on it or not – I thought I was just speaking for a niche of goalkeepers, but it turned out to be support from a group of much wider group of people.

“I think from that, collectively, we’ve really changed the world, so thank you to everyone.”

Earps won Fifa’s Golden Glove for her performances in the World Cup 2023 tournament.

She had a tram named after her in Nottingham and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Loughborough University.