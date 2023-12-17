Arrests in London after Scot has ‘more than £1 million stolen by fraudsters’

Seven people in England have been arrested as part of a fraud investigation after more than £1 million was stolen from an elderly woman in South Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said six men and a woman have been arrested and charged, in an operation involving police forces south of the border, in connection with the high-value fraud.

Arrests were made in Eastbourne, Stansted, Dagenham and East Ham in London.

The National Crime Agency is involved and police say their inquiries continue.

The seven-figure sum was stolen from the woman between May and August this year.

The 34-year-old woman and four men, 39, 39, 41 and 50, will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

Two men, 23 and 28, have been released to appear at court at a later date.