What the papers say – December 16

A development in the case of missing woman Gaynor Lord leads the papers on Saturday.

The Daily Express leads with a story on the missing mum, with police locating the 55-year-old Norwich woman’s body in the River Wensum.

The Sun and Metro splash with missing British boy Alex Batty, found alive after vanishing six years ago while on holiday abroad at age 11.

The Guardian and The Independent report on the Duke of Sussex’s legal victory against the Daily Mirror and its former editor Piers Morgan, who claims he had no knowledge of his staff hacking royal phones.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the BBC as the national broadcaster halts production on A Question Of Sport after 50 years on air.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, writing he has “no place” to interfere in the media group’s sale to a foreign investor from the United Arab Emirates.

The i claims a period of prolonged “mortgage misery” is coming for Britons due to high interest rates.

A story on healthcare system waiting lists tops The Times, as new data reveals people are forced into paying for private doctors as NHS wait times continue to rise.

The Financial Times says the West is attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine by freezing Moscow’s assets at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The Daily Mail reports on the cost-of-living crisis, detailing the best sales for those who may struggle this holiday season due to an uptick in expenses in 2023.

And the Daily Star says some experts claim the potato should not be considered a vegetable after new data on the plant was uncovered, calling its place in the UK diet into question.