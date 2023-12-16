Police appeal after man assaulted with bladed weapon

Police have appealed for information after a man was seriously assaulted with a bladed weapon.

The man was walking his dog in Beville Avenue, Greenock, between 1am and 2am on Saturday, when two men got out of a silver car and approached him.

They assaulted the man, 43, with the bladed weapon before getting back in the car and driving off.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, where he was treated for a serious arm injury.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 11in, of a stocky build, wearing dark clothing and with a face covering.

The second is described as 5ft 8in, skinny and with dark clothing and a face covering.

Police appealed for witnesses, and in particular anyone who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 0668 of Saturday December 16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.