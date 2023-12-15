Watchdog to investigate mattress firm Simba over pricing tactics

The competition regulator has launched a probe into mattress seller Simba Sleep amid concerns its could be misleading shoppers with price reduction claims.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will examine whether the firm has “misled consumers about price reductions and put unfair pressure on consumers to make quick purchases”.

It comes after the watchdog called on firms earlier this year to stop using sales practices which could break consumer laws by putting “undue pressure” on potential shoppers.

The CMA said on Friday that the probe will focus on claims by Simba related to the extent of price reductions on its mattresses and other products.

It will also look at the use of selling tactics such as countdown times which the regulator claimed “may mislead consumers on the availability of special offers”.

In July, the CMA called on bed-in-a-box brand Emma Sleep to change its online sales practices or face potential court action, amid concerns over potential pressure selling.

Last month, it also asked online deals website Wowcher to stop using pressure selling tactics “to avoid the risk of court action”.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Discounts are a great way for firms to attract customers, but they must represent a real saving.

“We’re concerned that firms in the mattress sector and perhaps more widely could be using price reduction claims in a way that could mislead shoppers.

“We’ve given Simba Sleep notice that we have launched a consumer investigation into its potentially misleading sales practices.

“Other companies in the mattress sector and across the online economy should take the opportunity to look at their own practices to ensure the way they do business stays within the law.”