‘Nonsense bureaucracy’ delays support for Brianna Ghey’s classmates, MPs told

Mental health support funding to help bereaved classmates of Brianna Ghey appears to have been delayed by “nonsense bureaucracy”, according to a Cabinet minister.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt pledged to examine the concerns after Labour’s Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North) said there has been “no progress since October”.

MPs heard Downing Street, the Treasury and the Department for Education (DfE) agreed a package of funding would be provided to Birchwood High School but a decision has yet to be taken on whose budget will cover it.

Transgender teenager Brianna, 16, was found with fatal stab wounds in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, on February 11.

The trial of two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, is taking place at Manchester Crown Court. Both deny murder.

Speaking during business questions, Ms Nichols told the House of Commons: “Back in February the Prime Minister made a personal commitment to me on the floor of this House that support would be made available for the bereaved classmates of Brianna Ghey.

“It was agreed in June between No 10, the Treasury, the Department for Education and Birchwood High School that this would take the form of a package of funding for the school to cover the cost of mental health professionals working with students and staff.

“It’s now December, the trial in the national media spotlight is causing enormous welfare pressures in the school community and this funding has still not been received because DfE says despite the funding being approved they cannot work out whose budget it should be taken from and there’s been no progress since October, despite the best efforts of the school and myself to raise this with the relevant officials.

“Will the Leader of the House please intervene and ensure the Prime Minister’s promise is upheld?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I will most certainly do that and I think the Secretary of State for Education (Gillian Keegan) would want to cut through what sounds like nonsense bureaucracy and make sure people get what they need.

“I will do it immediately after this questions (session).”

In February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ms Nichols “she will have what she needs from the Government”.