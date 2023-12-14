Holocaust charity shut down after sanctioned trustee disqualified by watchdog

A Holocaust education charity has been shut down after a Russian businessman trustee who was sanctioned by the UK Government over the Ukraine invasion was removed and disqualified.

The Charity Commission said the World Holocaust Forum Foundation has been dissolved following the removal of Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor as a trustee and member.

Dr Kantor had his assets frozen in early April 2022 as part of sanctions imposed by the UK Government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commission opened its inquiry shortly afterwards when Dr Kantor failed to resign as a trustee.

It accused him of failure to co-operate with the commission over his continued involvement in the charity, and concluded he was responsible for misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the organisation.

Dr Kantor has been disqualified from holding office in a charity for life, the commission said.

The regulator added that the charity is no longer viable following Dr Kantor being sanctioned by the UK Government.

It has therefore been wound up, with an interim manager appointed to transfer funds to an unconnected registered charity with similar purposes, the commission said.

While it was dissolved and removed from the register of charities on August 4 this year, the Charity Commission has only just confirmed its winding-up after officially closing its inquiry.

Joshua Farbridge, head of compliance, visits and inspections, said: “The commission is clear that designated persons cannot legally act as trustees.

“By failing to step down, coupled with his failure to co-operate with the commission, Dr Kantor’s conduct fell below that which the commission expects of trustees.

“Where wrongdoing occurs in a charity, the commission will ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions or lack of.

“In Dr Kantor’s case this meant removal from office and a life-long disqualification from acting as a trustee for any other charity.

“Our inquiry concluded that, subsequent to Dr Kantor’s designation, the charity had no viable future and should be wound up.”

Meanwhile, the commission said its inquiries into two other charities he is associated with – the Kantor Foundation and Kantor Charitable Foundation – are continuing.

In April 2022 it was reported that the Kantor Charitable Foundation had donated £9 million to the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone – a private hospital used and supported by the royal family – and promised £3 million to The Prince’s Foundation, which is now known as The King’s Foundation.

Dr Kantor was made a life governor of the hospital, which named its Kantor Medical Centre after him.

It later removed his name from the wing following the UK Government sanction.