Flu and norovirus levels in England continue to rise

The number of people in hospital in England with flu or norovirus is continuing to rise, with health chiefs warning levels are likely to increase further as winter sets in.

An average of 402 patients were in hospital each day last week with flu, up by nearly two-thirds (65%) from 243 in the previous week, including 18 people in critical care beds.

It is the highest number so far this winter, but is below the equivalent figure for this point last year – 1,248 – when the UK was in the middle of its worst flu season for a decade.

Norovirus levels are also continuing to rise, with an average of 506 adult hospital beds filled last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up a quarter (25%) from 406 beds the previous week, and 31% higher than at this stage last year, when the average stood at 387.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

The figures have been published as part of the weekly snapshot of how the NHS in England is performing this winter.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said flu and norovirus levels were “increasing considerably each week” and were contributing to a “challenging winter” for the NHS, along with delays in discharging medically fit patients and strikes later this month by junior doctors.

He added: “Our staff will once more be prioritising urgent and emergency care to protect patient safety and ensure those in life-saving emergencies can receive the best possible care, and the public can continue to play their part by using NHS services in the usual way – calling 999 in an emergency and using NHS 111 for other health conditions, and by getting their flu and Covid jabs if eligible.”

Thursday December 14 is the last day people can book their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations online using the national booking system.

After December 14, jabs can be booked through local NHS vaccination services, such as pharmacies or walk-in centres.

Rory Deighton, Acute Network director at the NHS Confederation, the membership organisation for the healthcare system, said: “The rise in winter bugs such as flu and norovirus and staff absences is a concern and a sign that pressures are only going to ramp up as we get deeper into the cold season.

“While the efforts trusts have put in to prepare for winter have borne fruit, including around 1,500 more beds than last year, services can only cope with so much before patient safety could be put at risk.

“Bed occupancy is still high despite more beds and delayed discharges remain a major challenge.”