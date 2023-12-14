Bafta Games Awards longlist announced

Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have picked up the most longlist nominations for the Bafta Games Awards.

Sixty games have been named on a longlist, voted for by Bafta members, representing the best video games of the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is set in the world of popular table-top game Dungeons And Dragons, received the most nominations of any title with 15, including in the best game, artistic achievement, narrative and music categories.

It is ahead of survival horror game Alan Wake 2, which has 14 nominations, and Spider-Man 2, with 10.

A number of other high-profile video games from the year have also made the list, including open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Fortnite and EA Sports FC 24 – the replacement for the hugely successful Fifa football game series.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Starfield and Football Manager 2024 were also among the longlist nominees.

“For 20 years, Bafta has celebrated great talent in the games industry with the annual Bafta Games Awards,” Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said.

“This year, we hope to amplify that celebration by publishing our Best Games of 2023 list – the longlist for next year’s awards, as voted for by games industry professionals – just in time to inspire some festive gameplay.”

Some 257 games were entered for consideration, Bafta said, and the 60 games on the longlist will now be cut down to the final nominations, which will be announced on March 7 2024, with the winners announced at the Bafta Game Awards on April 11 next year.