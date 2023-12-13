Mother-of-two died trying to protect family, court told

A mother-of-two was trying to protect her family when she was fatally shot in the head by a teenager trying to force his way into her home, a court has heard.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene of the shooting last Tuesday in which two others were also injured.

A youth had allegedly gone to Vine Close in Hackney, east London, on a bicycle.

He was wearing a balaclava and armed with a 9mm self-loading pistol, it is claimed.

He allegedly fired the gun, hitting 20-year-old Amani Adams-McGuire in the buttock and injuring a 16-year-old boy in the thigh.

He went on to try to force his way into Ms Gordon’s home, shoulder-barging and kicking the door, it is alleged.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley told the Old Bailey: “Lianne Gordon tried to ensure that door closed to keep her family safe.

“She was unable to do so and (the youth) continued to force his way into that property.

“He discharged that firearm and the bullet struck Lianne Gordon in the head.”

Forensic officers attended the scene near Vine Close, Hackney (Lucy North/PA)

The gunman fled and police and paramedics arrived shortly before 6.30pm.

Ms Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were treated in hospital before being discharged.

Police said the victims were not related but were believed to have known each other.

Early on Friday, the Metropolitan Police detained a 16-year-old.

He was subsequently charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Feltham young offenders institution (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

On Wednesday, the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Feltham young offenders institution.

He spoke to confirm his identity, before Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a timetable for his case.

A plea hearing was set for March 8 next year with a provisional trial either in June or September.

The defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was remanded into youth detention accommodation.